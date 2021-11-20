Health
HomeHealth

NBA Legend Grant Hill Joins Campaign Addressing Racial Health Disparities In Prostate Cancer

“Every second counts when it comes to your health, so it’s crucial that men develop a treatment game plan,” said Hill.

Black America Web Featured Video
CLOSE

NBA legend Grant Hill is putting the focus on empowering individuals to take charge of their health. The basketball player-turned-broadcaster is teaming up with the biopharmaceutical company, Dendreon Pharmaceuticals, to spread awareness about the racial health disparities surrounding prostate cancer through the creation of a new initiative.

Studies show Black men are 1.8 times more likely to be diagnosed with prostate cancer compared to white men. Further research revealed one in seven African American men will develop the form of cancer within their lifetime. Contributing factors include the lack of access to equitable preventive care which often stems from socioeconomic-related barriers. The campaign—dubbed Start Strong—was launched to bring attention to the staggering statistics, encourage individuals to take actionable steps towards seeking the best treatment for better outcomes through regular screenings and foster conversations around what can be done to change the narrative.

Hill believes addressing the disproportionate impact prostate cancer has on Black men starts with educating individuals about their options. “Prostate cancer is a risk for all men, but it disproportionately impacts African American men. In fact, African American men are twice as likely to be diagnosed with and two and a half times more likely to die from prostate cancer than Caucasian men,” he said in a statement. “When I learned about this disparity, I felt compelled to help educate African American men about the burden of prostate cancer and the potential treatments that can help them manage it. During the upcoming holiday season, many of us will be safely reconnecting with family, and I encourage you to take time to speak with your loved ones about their health. Every second counts when it comes to your health, so it’s crucial that men develop a treatment game plan with their doctor.”

The Start Strong campaign is one of many initiatives that has been launched to spread awareness about racial health disparities and prostate cancer. Businessman and philanthropist Robert F. Smith teamed up with the Prostate Cancer Foundation for the development of an affordable test that would detect early signs of prostate cancer and ultimately help with risk management.

SEE ALSO:

Businessman Robert F. Smith Launches Initiative To Address Racial Disparities In Prostate Cancer

Tuskegee University And UAB Awarded $13.7M To Further Health Disparities Research

Fred Hampton archive photos

15 Of Fred Hampton's Most Political And Revolutionary Quotes

15 photos Launch gallery

15 Of Fred Hampton's Most Political And Revolutionary Quotes

Continue reading 15 Of Fred Hampton’s Most Political And Revolutionary Quotes

15 Of Fred Hampton's Most Political And Revolutionary Quotes

[caption id="attachment_3762851" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Chicago Tribune / Getty[/caption] UPDATED: November 9th, 2021 2:45PM Fred Hampton, the leader of the Illinois chapter of the Black Panthers who was assassinated in a home by Chicago police 51 years ago, was the living personification of the word "revolutionary" by any standard. He was only 21 years old when he was killed on Dec. 4, 1969, but his political, social and revolutionary legacy has stood the test of time for more than double the time he was alive, and counting. Keep reading to find some of Fred Hampton's most political and revolutionary quotes. In spite of his youth -- or perhaps because of it -- Hampton became one of the most respected and charismatic leaders of the original Black Panther Party who shook up the American political structure with his views that were described as radical at the time. In fact, his political views arguably ultimately paved the road for some of the country's current crop of elected officials who are now seen as moderate. MORE: Remembering The Politics Of Fred Hampton’s Assassination By Chicago Police However, at the time in the late 1960s, those views that advocated for the advancement and unity of Black and brown people in opposition to the police state in which many of them lived prompted law enforcement to plot his death. The FBI began keeping tabs on Hampton up until the fateful night he and Mark Clark, a 22-year-old Black Panther leader, were killed during a police raid in Peoria, Illinois. Their assassinations were facilitated by a fellow member of the Black Panther Party who became an informant. At the time, William O’Neal was third in command of the Chicago chapter of the Black Panthers who told then-Cook County State’s Attorney Edward Hanrahan where Hampton would be on the night of Dec. 4, 1969. https://twitter.com/WASBRAPPIN/status/1334697420526133248?s=20 His memory has not faded, though, and Hampton is still very much an endeared figure, especially in Black Chicago. It is there on the city's west side where Hampton's likeness is memorialized on a mural that includes one of the gifted speaker's famous quotes: “I Am A Revolutionary — Free Em All.” There's also a major motion picture biopic on the way called “Judas and the Black Messiah” starring Lakeith Stanfield and Daniel Kaluuya and produced by Ryan Coogler, who directed the blockbuster international hit film, "Black Panther." https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i4Q9Qmq1lu8 Some of Hampton's other accomplishments in life include organizing a student chapter of the NAACP in Maywood, Illinois. Hampton also brought together poor Black, white and Puerto Rican people as part of the “Rainbow Coalition” and inspired peace among several warring gangs. To get a better idea of what the man was all about, don't take our word for it -- read the man's words for yourself as we've compiled 10 of Fred Hampton's most politically revolutionary quotes, courtesy of the Everyday Power website.

NBA Legend Grant Hill Joins Campaign Addressing Racial Health Disparities In Prostate Cancer  was originally published on newsone.com

Trending
Photos
Close