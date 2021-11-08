Eve Taking Break From ABC’s Hit ‘Queens’ Series After Pregnancy Announcement

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Queens star Eve is taking a break from the hit ABC series as she is going on maternity leave. The rapper announced last week that she is expecting her first child in February 2022.

The “Gangsta Lovin'” hitmaker plays one of the leads on the new ABC drama, alongside Naturi Naughton, Nadine Velazquez and Brandy. We previously reported, the series per Deadline, tells the story of four estranged women who reunite to recapture their fame as a ’90s hip-hop group.

Eve and her husband, Maximillion Cooper, both shared the news of her pregnancy via Instagram.

“Can you believe it,” Eve wrote, tagging her husband in the caption, “we finally get to tell everyone!!!!! You all know how long we’ve [sic] been waiting for this blessing!!! We get to meet our little human in February 2022.

Eve lives in the UK with her husband but has been commuting to Atlanta, where Queens films. Per Deadline, the network has been adjusting the schedule so she can film additional scenes before her leave.

Deadline writes, “We also hear that the character’s storyline is wrapped up in a way so Eve could return if she chooses to and should the series get renewed for a second season.”

We previously reported that Eve cited her grueling commute from the UK to America as the reason why she was stepping back from co-hosting the daytime talk show The Talk.

“My husband and I got to spend a ton of time together that we never did before because we were travelling so much and it was important for both of us to not be apart like we were,” she said in November. “When I was doing the show and things were normal, I was flying back and forth every two weeks and he was doing the same. But even then we might spend five or seven days together and then not see each other in three weeks – that’s not a great relationship. You can’t stay married like that. We’re working on our family and I don’t want to lose any more time with him, with our family.”

