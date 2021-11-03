Drip & Zay Speak On Collaborating As A Duo & Representing Southern Rap With New EP

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Comedian Kountry Wayne and hip-hop producer Zaytoven have officially come together to form Drip & Zay, a real-life collaborative duo that’s looking to take a serious shot at dropping some Southern rap hits.

Fresh off releasing their debut EP, Drip & Zay stopped by to see Incognito for an exclusive interview with Posted On The Corner, and it definitely looks like their movement is no laughing matter.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Although “Drip” started as a skit from Wayne’s viral career as a comedian on Instagram, Zaytoven saw some real talent in the character to bring him to life and give Atlanta something to talk about. From touring and talks about doing a VERZUZ to even potential plans to do a movie together, Drip & Zay kept it all the way real with Incognito while also sharing a few laughs along the way as well.

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

Watch Drip & Zay’s full interview for Posted On The Corner above & Stream the EP below.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Also On Black America Web: