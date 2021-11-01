Donald Glover Drops Eerie Teaser for ‘Atlanta’ Season 3 [WATCH]

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Donald Glover hit up Twitter on Sunday to share a teaser for Season 3 of Atlanta, and it comes after the second season finale aired on May 10, 2018.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Glover posted a link to a website called Gilga, which visitors had to enter before viewing the teaser for the beloved comedy-drama. Deadline writes: “The video consisted of various b-roll footage, an eerie zoom on Paper Boi played by Brian Tyree Henry before the “Atlanta” logo was shown on screen with the number “2022” flashing shortly thereafter.”

Check out Glover’s post below.

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

FX has not yet announced a third season premiere date yet, but it is expected to debut sometime in early 2022, starring Glover, Zazie Beets and Lakeith Stanfield.

In August, FX chairman John Landgraf shared an update regarding the production of the third and fourth seasons of the series.

“We haven’t locked down the scheduling for Season 3 yet as it just finished shooting — it’s shot primarily in Europe.” Landgraf said. “It’s in post-production and it’s a lengthy post-production process, and part of that is because they’re currently in production of Season 4 in Atlanta. All the scripts for that season have been written, and I absolutely adore the scripts for both seasons.”

He continued, “The reason I can’t lock down a date right now is that it’s being driven by Donald Glover and Hiro Murai’s schedule and availability and the length of post, both for Season 3 while in the process of producing Season 4. I did list is as one of the things coming back in the first half of 2022, that is our anticipation. I think we’ll be able to lock down an actual date for 3 and maybe for both cycles within the next couple of months.”

Production on “Atlanta” was shut down in March due to the pandemic. Seasons 3 and 4 resumed filming in Paris and Amsterdam in January 2021.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE