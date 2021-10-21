Tommy DeBarge Of R&B Group Switch Passes Away At 64

Tommy DeBarge of the famed DeBarge family and member of the R&B group Switch, passed away in a Los Angeles hospital on Thursday (October 21), according to TMZ. He was 64.

DeBarge suffered from liver and kidney failure over the years and battled COVID-19 in early 2021. An official cause of death has yet to be determined.

The DeBarge family rose in prominence in the mid to late ’70s, first as the group Switch and later as DeBarge. For a time in the ’70s and ’80s, they were responsible for several hits, including “There’ll Never Be, “I Call Your Name, “Love Over & Over Again,” and more. They scored two Top 10 tracks on the Billboard R&B chart and two Top 10 albums in their 1978 album Switch and 1979 follow up, Switch II.

Tommy and his brother Bobby were founding members of Switch, later leading to the success of DeBarge which featured brothers El, Mark, Randy, and sister Bunny, although future lineups included James, Bobby and Chico. Our thoughts and prayers with the DeBarge family during this difficult time.

