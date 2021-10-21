Condoleezza Rice Says Critical Race Theory Disempowers Black Kids And Makes White Kids Feel Guilty (Watch)

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

The former National Security Adviser under both Bush presidencies was a guest host on The View Wednesday, and doubled down on the beliefs espoused by proponents of critical race theory during the Hot Topics segment.

Condoleezza Rice argued that CRT – which is not taught in K-12 classrooms – makes white students “feel guilty” and condemns black students as “disempowered.” Co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Whoopi Goldberg attempted to challenge Rice’s belief, but the conservative Bush alum remained firm – to put it mildly – in making her point.

Watch below:

Earlier in Hot Topics, Rice remembered the passing and legacy of her fellow former National Security Adviser, Colin Powell.

