After a glorious and entertaining 4 seasons, Insecure is coming to an end. While we hate to see the beloved series go, it just can’t get here fast enough.

This October 24th the fifth and final season of the culture’s favorite HBO series kicks off and in the latest trailer we get an idea of what to expect from Issa (Issa Rae) and company as they embark on the next chapters of their lives.

With Issa still struggling to find her path in life, she and Molly (Yvonne Orji) head back to visit their alma mater at Stanford University while Lawrence (Jay Ellis) seems to be struggling with the fact that he’s now a baby daddy to a child he never intended on having. Throw in the fact that Issa will seemingly be humoring a former flame in Nathan (Kendrick Sampson) and possibly have her eye on a new love interest (we don’t know who that man is), and Insecure season 5 seems set to be the talk of Sunday nights on social media.

We can’t wait.

Check out the trailer for Insecure below and let us know if you’re as sad as we are about the series coming to an end.

Issa Rae Shares ‘Insecure’ Trailer for Final Season was originally published on hiphopwired.com

