Hot Off The Wire: ‘Sex and the City’ Star Willie Garson Dies at 57 + Fugees Announce World Tour

Alfredas is “Hot Off The Wire” as always on the Russ Parr Morning Show, with today’s report including the latest updates around R. Kelly’s sex abuse trial, T.I. responding to his dropped charges with new music, the death of 57-year-old actor Willie Garson from Sex and The City fame plus a new vodka by Cardi B that sounds pretty good.

Garson, who famously played the flamboyantly proud Stanford Blatch on SATC, was known to fans of HBO’s hit series as the gay best friend to famed lead character Carrie Bradshaw, also appearing to have filmed scenes for the upcoming continuation series, And Just Like That. The character debuted in the show’s 1998 premiere episode during a time when LGBTQ representation on TV was still in its infancy, cementing his status as not only a small screen icon but a pioneer as well.

In some better news, Fugees are back! Listen below to find out when the iconic ’90s hip-hop group’s recently-announced reunion tour will be hitting a city near you.

