DL Hughley Show
HomeDL Hughley ShowDL Hughley Show Trending

Some Kentuckians Are Stuck In An ‘Arbitrary’ Process To Restore Voting Rights

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear paved the way for rights restoration for over 170,000 residents after his election in 2019, but advocates say thousands more remain stuck in an 'arbitrary' restoration process.

North Carolina recently restored voting rights for people formerly incarcerated for a felony, leaving advocates to wonder if Kentucky might be next. Two pending lawsuits claim Kentucky maintains a tiered process of restoring voting rights.

A Jim Crow relic, felony disenfranchisement disproportionately impacts Black people. After assuming office in 2019, Gov. Andy Beshear issued an executive order restoring voting rights to many, but not all, those formerly incarcerated for a felony.

Registering to vote and casting one’s ballot is an important part of full citizenship. For some formerly incarcerated people in states like Kentucky, restoring the right to vote can be complex.

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The D.L. Hughley Show on Twitter and Instagram & Keep Up On Facebook Too!

Working alongside the Kentucky Equal Justice Center, the Fair Elections Center has improved access to the ballot for all Kentuckians. According to Jon Sherman, Litigation Director, and Senior Counsel at the Fair Elections Center, states govern their own standards for restoring voting rights.

“The overwhelming majority of the country has moved to has always had or has moved to a non-discretionary restoration system,” Sherman explained. “Even if you’ve been restored in another state, you would have to be restored in Kentucky by operation of the executive order or by a discretionary grant from the government.”

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO THE DL HUGHLEY SHOW LIVE FROM 3-7PM ET 

Turning to the pending litigation, Sherman told NewsOne the stakes are high in both cases. The state court lawsuit challenges Beshear’s decision to invalidate pending rights restoration applications filed before taking office.

“Governor Beshear is taking the position that anyone who applied to the Office of the Governor for voting rights restoration during Governor Matt Bevin — his predecessor’s term — all of those applications were implicitly denied at the end of Governor Bevin’s term,” Sherman explained.

According to Sherman, felony offenses not covered by an executive order fall within the governor’s sole discretion to approve or deny a request. He said that by law, each request requires a decision, not blanket denial.

“Now, Governor Bevin took no action on these roughly 900 applications,” continued Sherman. “And he gave no notice to folks that their applications have been granted or denied or anything.”

Without notice, people might not know they need to apply again. Complicating matters, some applications are missing.

“As far as we’ve been told, it seems that hundreds of these applications have gone missing,” Sherman said. “There’s no record of these applications, including our client Rick Petro, whose application is no longer on file with the governor’s office.”

Beyond the applications left in limbo, the Fair Elections Center continues to press forward with federal litigation involving the thousands of potential voters left out of the governor’s 2019 executive order. Arguing the process creates an arbitrary system of restoring voting rights, Sherman says that if you can’t arbitrarily disenfranchise people, then you can’t arbitrarily re-enfranchise them.

A report from the League of Women Voters showed that over 190,000 Kentucky residents remain disenfranchised. The group further estimated that over 15 percent of Black voting-age people were disenfranchised.

“If a state had a system of arbitrarily giving people the right to vote in the first instance, that would obviously be unconstitutional,” Sherman explained. “It violates the First Amendment violate, it violates the 14th Amendment’s equal protection clause. You couldn’t have a governor arbitrarily hand out licenses to vote. You also couldn’t have a governor or any part of the state government arbitrarily disenfranchise people.”

Sign up for our newsletter:

He shared that the purpose of the federal lawsuit is to get the court to order the governor to adopt a system that is not discretionary or arbitrary in the restoration of voting rights to those formerly incarcerated for a felony. Most people don’t think of voting rights when they think of the First Amendment, but Sherman says it does apply.

“The Supreme Court has said when your first amendment rights are implicated — and First Amendment protects the right to vote — the government cannot be given absolute discretion or control to grant a license or permit to engage in that first amendment right,” Sherman continued.

Sherman recognizes the good done with the governor’s executive order. But it doesn’t give the governor a pass from taking further action.

“Governor Beshear did a ton of good with his executive order,” concluded Sherman. “But he didn’t get a pass on continuing to violate the constitution as to the balance of everyone else.”

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

 

Folks Share Georgia Voting Catastrophes Through Videos And Photos

'This Is A Crisis': Folks Share Georgia Voting Catastrophes Through Videos And Photos

9 photos Launch gallery

'This Is A Crisis': Folks Share Georgia Voting Catastrophes Through Videos And Photos

Continue reading ‘This Is A Crisis’: Folks Share Georgia Voting Catastrophes Through Videos And Photos

'This Is A Crisis': Folks Share Georgia Voting Catastrophes Through Videos And Photos

[caption id="attachment_3956850" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Elijah Nouvelage / Getty[/caption] Many communities in Georgia have experienced voting catastrophes on during the primary elections on Tuesday and people are speaking out. According to NBC News, majority-minority counties have especially been hit hard with hour-long waits, new voting machine issues, and a lack of available ballots. "This seems to be happening throughout Atlanta and perhaps throughout the county. People have been in line since before 7:00 am this morning," tweeted Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms not too long after polls were supposed to open — and in some instances still hadn't. At one Atlanta location, the Lang Carson Community Center, the line stretched around the block and some people had been waiting to vote for four and a half hours. Long lines were also reported in parts of Fulton, DeKalb and Gwinnett counties. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said his office plans on opening an investigation into what these counties "need to do to resolve these issues before November's election," he said in a statement, calling the issues in Fulton and DeKalb "unacceptable." Meanwhile in Roswell, a mostly white Atlanta suburb, things were running much more smoothly. One resident voter said "There were problems with the voting systems for approximately 25 minutes. Afterward, it was smooth sailing." Folks also had issues over absentee voting. Voters were turned away at sites because records listed that they filed for absentee voting. However, these voters never received their ballot or the ballot didn't arrive in time for them to send in. "When they showed up to try and vote in person, they were blocked because the system had indicated they already had an absentee ballot, which, again, they said they never received,” Atlanta voter, Nicholas Roth said. Georgia also switched to a new voting system involving new voting machines earlier this year. The system was created by Dominion Voting Systems after a previous lawsuit accused the old systems of not being secure. Raffensperger blamed Tuesday's voting issues on local officials while the state Democratic Party pointed the finger at him, saying his office failed to provide "adequate support and training." Many Black leaders and organizations slammed Tuesday's catastrophe as well. Kristen Clarke, the president and executive director of the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, said: "These problems were avoidable yet recurring problems in Georgia that are resulting in the potential disfranchisement of voters across the state. The state has had its share of voting challenges in the recent past and should have been better prepared for this moment." LaTosha Brown and Cliff Albright, the co-founders of the Black Voters Matter Fund, released a statement saying: "What we’re seeing across the state of Georgia right now is the complete and total failure of Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and other state representatives to protect our elections." The two also called out reports that people hadn't received their absentee ballots in the mail, calling it a "public health disaster" considering folks are still being cautious because of the coronavirus pandemic. "The state of Georgia has a long history of voter suppression reaching back decades, particularly against Black voters," the statement continued. "In 2017, Georgia passed some of the strictest voter ID laws in the country, which were sanctioned by Governor Brian Kemp. In 2018, we saw a federal lawsuit filed by Fair Fight Action because many people were unable to vote due to gross mismanagement of the election process. Today’s fiasco at the polls is part of a problematic tradition that disenfranchises Black people and attempts to strip our communities of our voting power." Star basketball player LeBron James added to the conversation on Twitter writing: "Everyone talking about 'how do we fix this?' They say 'go out and vote?' What about asking if how we vote is also structurally racist?" https://twitter.com/KingJames/status/1270432672544784384?s=20   In one viral video, one voter pleaded, "This is wrong. This is America. Please God, help us. I mean it. This is a crisis in our world to make us not exercise our right to vote." https://twitter.com/BarmelLyonsTV/status/1270332070775185408   You can check out more horrific voting stories in the clips below.

Some Kentuckians Are Stuck In An ‘Arbitrary’ Process To Restore Voting Rights  was originally published on newsone.com

Voting

Close