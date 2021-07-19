Budweiser Remembers Notorious B.I.G. With Tall Boy Beer Can, Merch & Free NYC Concert | VIDEO

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

While some entertainers can’t seem to get endorsed no matter what they try, others never seem to stop working and even after death connections drizzle in.

Take for example the Notorious B.I.G. (real name Christopher Wallace), who died way back on March 9, 1997. Now, more than 20 years after the rapper was shot to death while sitting at a red light in Los Angeles, All Hip Hop reports, the once self-proclaimed King of New York just landed a Budweiser campaign. Go figure!

No, we don’t really let ’em die in the hood. Makes good sense because Rap and Hip-hop have proven just as much a revolutionary musical movement as did Rock ‘n Roll in the days of Elvis Presley.

Presley was dubbed the King of Rock ‘n Roll who Americans also didn’t let die easy. And just like Presley was one of the greats in his genre, Wallace, also known as Biggie Smalls is still considered one of the greatest rap stars of all times.

As to how the rapper posthumously earns the honor of limited-edition Tall Boy Budweiser Cans? Biggies mom, Voletta Wallace is still working it… And we won’t even touch the Tall Boy reference. But it sounds catchy in a rap style kind of way.

And whelp, it’s entertainment. And of course booze, hip hop and rap go hand and hand, right? Plus, obviously Budweiser wants to pull urban consumers (rap and hip hop fans).

Speaking of which, Budweiser is hosting a free concert at Brooklyn’s Prospect Park Bandshell, August 19 celebrating “Big Poppa.” The commemorative concert features a slew of celebrities including Busta Rhymes, Lil Kim, The Lox, and DJ Steph Cakes.

“I am honored to know that a brand such as Budweiser wants to celebrate my son in this way,” says Biggie’s mother Voletta Wallace. “Christopher’s legacy and brand value is extremely important to myself and the family and memorializing him on the can of an iconic beer brand as ‘Budweiser’ is something I believe he would be happy with.”

All Hip Hop also reports Anheuser-Busch partnered with the Christopher Wallace Estate to exclusively release the products in the NYC, Biggies hometown.

The Notorious B.I.G. Tall Boy Budweiser Cans feature:

A hand drawn sketch of Christopher “The Notorious B.I.G.” Wallace

Phrases including “Brooklyn’s Finest,” “King of New York”.

The Brooklyn skyline to pay homage to the late rapper’s hometown

The Budweiser creed on the can has been replaced with lyrics from Biggie’s Ready To Die album hit, “Unbelievable,” “Live from Bedford-Stuyvesant the livest one, Representin BK to the fullest.”

In addition to the cans, Budweiser launched a limited-edition line of Biggie x Budweiser merchandise which is now available at shopbeergear.com.

The collection features t-shirts, sweatshirts, and sweatpants with symbols associated with The Notorious B.I.G. as well as Budweiser’s bowtie and package label.

And as to the no holds barred royal treatment and shared space on the popular beer cans, the Group VP of Marketing Budweiser & Value at Anheuser-Busch, Daniel Blake said:

“The Notorious B.I.G. Budweiser Tall Boy can is the most iconic can collaboration we’ve done to date,” he said. “We’re grateful for the collaboration with the Christopher Wallace Estate and Biggie’s mother Voletta Wallace to bring this special can to life so that we can celebrate the legacy of the greatest rapper of all time.”

