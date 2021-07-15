Wizards Bradley Beal Ruled Out For The Tokyo Olympics

Washington Wizards’ All-Star Guard Bradley Beal has been ruled out to play with Team USA in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. First being reported that he was out temporarily for health and safety protocols has now been made permanent.

Beal has played in the first 3 exhibition games in Las Vegas against Nigeria, Australia, and Argentina before the official games begin on July 25th. The lessons he’s taken from legendary Coach Popovich, have been shown through those games.

Although we won’t be able to see him play in this year’s Olympics, we’re proud of him for representing Team USA and the Washington Wizards.

Checkout some of Beal’s highlights from his time on the team after you watch this adorable video of Beal’s two sons having the time of their lives with Jason Taytum’s son.

