Confederate Statues In Charlottesville Taken Down After 100 Years

Statues of Confederate generals Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson have officially been taken down in Charlottesville today (July 10) following an attempt four years ago that was thwarted by white supremacists and Neo-Nazis leading the ‘Unite the Right’ rally.

Here’s some more background on what took so long to bring these pillars of hate down and what will become of the statues moving forward, via NBC News:

“The statues of Lee and Jackson will be taken away while their “stone bases will be left in place temporarily and removed at a later date,” according to a city statement.

The statues will be stored for now, until the City Council decides to sell, destroy or otherwise dispose of them.

City officials are willing to hear from “any museum, historical society, government or military battlefield interested in acquiring the statues, or either of them, for relocation and placement,” the statement continued.

City efforts to remove that statues had been tied up for years in the courts. That was before the state Supreme Court in April overturned a Circuit Court decision in favor of a group of residents who sued to block Charlottesville from taking down the monuments.”

Given Lee’s feelings that slavery was “good” for Black people and seeing us as subordinate to his white race, and Jackson categorizing us as an “ignorant African race,” it goes without saying that neither one of these fellas will be missed.

According to officials, The City Council had an unanimous vote last month to remove both monuments, which is sure to begin the healing process of race relations in Charlottesville. Well, at least we hope so.

Enjoy the moment when Robert E. Lee’s statue was removed earlier today below:

