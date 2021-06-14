20 Most Performed Gospel Songs of 2020 Revealed

BMI Trailblazers of Gospel Music Awards 2021 honorees are in and they include Donald Lawrence and Sir the Baptist with Song of the Year for “Deliver Me (This Is My Exodus)” which was performed by Le’Andria Johnson and Donald Lawrence & The Tri-City Singers. Kanye West even won Songwriter of the Year for “Hands On,” “On God,” and “Selah” off his ninth studio album, Jesus Is King. While those songs earned top spots in the ranking, many more artists were recognized for the impact of their songs throughout 2020. Take a look at the 20 most performed gospel songs of the year below!

“Deliver Me (This Is My Exodus)” Donald Lawrence & Sir The Baptist “Alright” Fred Hammond & Asaph A. Ward “Big” Curtiss Glenn “Hands On” Fred Hammond & Kanye West “I Love Him” Renee Spearman “I Made It Out” Pastor John P. Kee “If God/Nothing But The Blood” Natalie Lauren Sims “I’m All In” Maranda Curtis & Asaph A. Ward “Just For Me” Kirk Franklin “Keep The Faith” Charles Jenkins “Oh How Good It Is” Chris Byrd “On God” Pierre Bourne, Michael Cameone Cerda, Kanye West & Cydel C. Young “Pull Us Through” Jermaine Dolly “Selah” Kanye West, E.Vax, Allison Jeffrey Lavalley, No Malice, Pusha T, Cydel C. Young “Unstoppable” Makeba Riddick “Victory” J Drew Sheard II “Wide As The Sky” Jonas Myrin “Won’t Let Go” Travis Greene “You Don’t Know” Zacardi Cortez, Kerry Douglas & Ay Ron Ronnell Lewis “You’re Doing It All Again” Todd Dulaney

