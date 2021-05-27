Omari Hardwick’s Thirst Trappy Shirtless Self-Care Routine Sends Social Media Into A Frenzy

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Omari Hardwick’s shirtless skin regimen has the ladies going crazy. Who knew Witch Hazel could be so sexy? The former Power star appears on GQ’s thirst trappy “Grooming Gods with Omari Hardwick” where he breaks down his self-care routine, which consists of him washing his beard, scrubbing his abs, shaving his head and other practices that are well worth the time spent.

In the interview with GQ, Omari stressed the importance self-care. “Taking care of yourself is a big necessity,” he said. “You gotta make sure that you keep yourself in a proper condition to always be hollered at.”

A tatted and bare-chested Omari begins the six-minute clip by splashing water on his face and beard and that’s when we realized, it was definitely something to watch. After patting his face dry he opines about Thayer’s Witch Hazel before spraying the mist on his face, then all over his body.

He moisturizes his head before shaving using Nivea Men Sensitive shaving gel. Things continued to get erotic when he washed his beard with (“Two major scoops” ) with Scotch Porter Beard Conditioner. He even uses sunscreen. “This is really important for men of color,” he added. “Sometimes we think that the sun does not affect us.”

He polishes his pearl whites with Sensodyne extra-whitening toothpaste and finishes off his routine with YSL cologne. “When you hug somebody, they never forget that hug.”

Whew chile, we know it smelled good up in there. These days, Omari is flexing his pecks in Army Of The Dead.

