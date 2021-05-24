Bryan Popin and Tasha Page-Lockhart, who currently sit at no. 1 on the Gospel Airplay Billboard chart with “Beautiful Savior,” called in today to discuss their recent collaboration and what they’ve learned during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Like most people, the pandemic affected their daily routine. Press play up top to hear how Popin says he learned to empathize and how Page-Lockhart learned to become the motivation she needed for herself over the past year.
READ MORE STORIES:
- Fantasia And Husband Kendall Taylor Welcome Their First Child Together
- Megan Thee Stallion Channels Janet Jackson In Basquiat-Inspired Suit And We’re Here For It!
- Issa Rae Claps Back At A Twitter Troll For Calling Her Unattractive And We’re Like Yes Sis!
Bryan Popin & Tasha Page-Lockhart Celebrate No. 1 Song, Share Things They’ve Learned About Themselves During Shutdown was originally published on getuperica.com
Also On Black America Web:
More From BlackAmericaWeb