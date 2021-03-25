WATCH: What You Need To Know — March 26, 2021: U.S. Hits 30 Million Infections — Biden’s First Press Conference — GA Rep. Arrested

1. First Biden Press Conference

What You Need To Know:

President Biden held his first, and in the age of COVID-19, a pandemic-era press conference. Due to the pandemic, the White House limited attendance and only 30 socially distanced chairs for journalists were spread out in the large room.

2. Black Georgia Representative Arrested As Governor Signs Bill Restricting Voting Access

What You Need To Know:

Georgia Democratic Rep. Park Cannon was arrested by State Capitol Police Thursday as Governor Brian Kemp signed a controversial bill restricting voting access into law.

3. Coronavirus Update: U.S. Hits 30 Million Infections as 4th Surge Expected

What You Need To Know:

Thursday, the U.S. hit another grim milestone, becoming the first country in the world to report more than 30 million Covid-19 infections.

4. SoHo Karen Sued For Attacking Black Teenage Boy

What You Need To Know:

Miya Ponsetto, known as “SoHo Karen”, is being sued for her December 2020 attack on 14-year-old Keyon Harold Jr. after accusing him of stealing her cellphone at the Arlo Hotel in SoHo, New York.

5. Event Planner Tiffany Balmer Brings Clients’ Visions to Life

What You Need To Know:

As founder of The DC Planner, Tiffany Balmer transformed her love of marketing and event planning into the job of her dreams. With exceptional organizational skills and a strong work ethic, she has built a successful enterprise, creating one-of-a-kind experiences for corporate clients, government entities, and couples tying the knot.

