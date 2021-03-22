Chloe Bailey’s Sun-Kissed Selfies Sent Twitter Into A Tizzy

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Chloe Bailey doesn’t have plans on taking her foot off our necks any time soon; as she shouldn’t. As one-half of the super talented duo Chloe X Halle, the 22-year-old phenom is flexing her individuality as she navigates womanhood and is taking fans along for the ride with popping visuals on social media.

Since going solo, on social media, Chloe participated in the #bussitchallenge and #silhouettechallenge, which sent her straight to the top of Twitter’s trending topics list. In fact, sis is currently trending right now just for being beautiful. Let’s get into why the “Do It” songstress is trending today for an event that happened almost two weeks ago.

Selfies In LV

If you log on Twitter today, Chloe is trending after posting a trio of selfies she took in her gorgeous Louis Vuitton look ahead of the 63rd Grammy Awards. The sun-kissed selfies sent Twitter into a frenzy and prompted a response from comedian and self-proclaimed f*ck boy ambassador Lil’ Duval, which sparked the viral moment. We can only imagine what her DMs look like.

While Chloe is getting accustom to dealing with so much criticism she is learning to love her body and all its flaws. “I’m going to be 23 in July and I feel like now is the time more than ever to really own who you are,” she said in a candid chat.

Queen Of The #BussitChallenge

Perhaps my favorite Chloe Bailey trending moment came when she decided to partake in the #bussitchallenge and was dubbed the unanimous winner of the Erica Banks-inspired challenge by the Internet.

1 Millions Followers On Instagram/ #SilhoutteChallenge

Just a few days after breaking the Internet with her #bussitchallenge, Chloe gave us her own version of the sexy #silhouttechallenge to celebrate reaching 1 million followers on Instagram. The series of slayage of course kept her on the tip of everyone’s tongue.

Cleansing Negative Energy

Days after posting this video of herself saging her space in boy shorts, which obviously trended on social media because it’s on this list, Chloe posted a tearful message responding the backlash she received over showing her body in a seductive way. In our recent cover story interview with Meagan Good, who faced similar scrutiny in her career over her choice of cloth and curvy figure, had advice for the young star.

“It breaks my heart to see her have to go through that. And again, getting free of what other people think of you is a process. You know, it depends on the person. Depends on how they download things – what it feels like to their spirit – so you can’t just tell them to get over it,” she said.

Channeling Her Inner Beyonce

Chloe first began her reign as the rising queen of trending topics when a clip from her Forgive Me performance at the Verizon Up Event started circulating social media. Sis felt that! Chloe was praised for her energetic and sultry movements while channeling her inner Beyonce.

We’re sure there will be plenty more Chloe Bailey trending moments to come, hope you enjoyed those for now!

