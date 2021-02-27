Ayesha Curry Says Switching To A Dairy-Free Lifestyle Helped Improve Her Skin, Acne And Overall Gut Health!

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Making big diet changes can be challenging at the beginning, but when you finally find something that works for you and your family it becomes a piece of (plant-based) cake!

That’s what happened to Ayesha Curry and her family of five when she decided to make the switch to dairy-free eating after being inspired by her youngest son, Canon. She told ESSENCE that the two-year-old has a few intolerances and allergies and that going more plant-based instead of having dairy has helped with his asthma and eczema. After making the switch for her son, she started to see real benefits in her own health as well. “I started to see a shift in my skin and acne, and my gut health, and just feeling lighter,” she explained to ESSENCE. “I noticed a huge shift and didn’t really realize until I switched over how much dairy I was intaking. You don’t really realize until you make the switch and what a difference it makes.”

At first, the lifestyle entrepreneur found it hard to be comfortable with the dairy-free life because, like most of us, she loves cheese and found cooking without it to be challenging. Then, she began finding cheese alternatives which, according to ESSENCE, led to her new partnership with So Delicious Dairy Free.

In line with the partnership, the brand has just released a new line of cheese alternatives causing the New York Times best-selling cookbook author to redo some of her most popular recipes like the Chicken Parm Burger, the Ultimate Grilled Cheese Sandwich, and a Butternut Squash Cheesy Mac with Edamame using the new dairy-free line.

Now that the wife and mother of three has figured out how to remix her most popular dishes and make them dairy-free, she says that her whole family has jumped on the dairy-free train, even though it wasn’t easy at first. But when it comes to getting your loved ones on board, she recommends just doing it. “Put it on the table and watch everyone in shock when you make the announcement once the plates are empty,” she explained to ESSENSE. And with Ayesha’s new remixed, dairy-free recipes, I’m sure you won’t even notice the difference!

