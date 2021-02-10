Megan Thee Stallion Becomes Mielle Organics’ First Global Ambassador

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

It’s been more than a Hot Girl Summer for Megan Thee Stallion. Off the heals of a new single, and her hottie bootcamp, the award-winning rapper has become the brand ambassador for Black-owned hair care and beauty brand, Mielle Organics.

In a video posted to her Instagram account, Megan praised the Black-owned brand and declared it will lead her natural hair journey. “I’m excited to represent a global hair care brand that is Black-owned and women led. It’s an incredible feeling to become an ambassador for a beauty brand that uplifts women to stand in their natural beauty,” Megan said in a statement.

Mielle Organics is a global brand that takes great pride in empowering communities of color. Founded in 2014 by CEO Monique Rodriguez and COO Melvin Rodriguez, their mission is to create products that promote healthy hair and flawless skin. Through philanthropic measures, the brand is also heavily invested in providing resources that speak to businesses, education, family and community.

“Mielle has seen phenomenal growth in many key categories and the addition of Megan Thee Stallion as our global ambassador will further fuel our continued expansion and reshape the beauty industry,” said CEO Monique Rodriguez. “By teaming with Megan, we are well positioned to explore and expand our product lines to continue to meet the needs of our clients,” added COO Melvin Rodriguez.

Megan’s mission to make every woman feel heard, whole, safe, and seen directly aligns with Mielle Organics, and that’s what makes this partnership golden. Both aim to expose the beauty of a woman in a way that’s true and unapologetic. I’m excited to see their plan of dominating the hair industry. What do you think? Do you like Megan Thee Stallion as Mielle Organics first ever global brand ambassador?

