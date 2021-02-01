If you can’t get enough of Da Brat and Jesseca Dupart’s love story you’re in for a very special treat today.
The couple is making a joint appearance on the “Tamron Hall Show”. Da Brat shared the happy news on her Instagram, recognizing it as a monumental moment in her life while revealing how nervous she was about her first interview on daytime TV like this.
Jesseca Dupart on Da Brat being her own biggest critic:
“It’s true. Still to this day. Still to this day. I tell her all the time how beautiful she is. I tell her all the time just all of these different things that I won’t embarrass her too much on television but when I came into her life honestly it was kind of shocking to meet her and she did not know, she did not know that she was as beautiful as she is. She did not know how valuable her heart was. She did not know a lot of things and it was just shocking to me, that how could you be this person, how could you be a legend, how could you be so successful and have all these things going on and really not know?”
This is so sweet right? It makes such a huge difference having support from someone who loves and understands you and has patience.
As Da Brat shared, Jermaine Dupri also joined her and Jesseca for the TV appearance. Hit the flip to hear what he had to say.
This article was originally posted on Bossip.com.
Da Brat Makes First Daytime Appearance Since Coming Out To Tell Her Story On ‘Tamron Hall’ was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com