Tobe Nwigwe, who most famously encouraged people to try Jesus and not him, was tapped for an inauguration performance!

“We was part of the inauguration this year. We’ve come a long way. To all my cousins.,” he wrote on Instagram. “We love you.”

Follow The Willie Moore Jr. Show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram!

For this performance in particular, he sang his own rendition of Harold Melvin and The Blue Notes’ “Wake Up Everybody” single. He and his team even temporarily changed their name to “Tobe Pendergrass & The Mint Notes” to fit the new-school vibe.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Check it out below!

DON’T MISS…

Tobe Nwigwe Brings Jesus Center Stage At The 2020 BET Hip Hop Awards [VIDEO]

Meet VP Kamala Harris Big Historic Blended Multi-Cultural Family! [PHOTOS]

Sign up for our newsletter:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Watch Tobe Nwigwe’s Inauguration Performance of “Wake Up Everybody” [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com