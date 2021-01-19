D12’s Bizarre Is Hospitalized After Suffering A Stroke

One of Hip-Hop’s most unique personalities suffered quite the health scare last week. Bizarre is now in a hospital due to a serious medical condition.

As spotted on HipHopDX the Detroit MC had a big setback recently. On January 18 the man born Rufus Arthur Johnson suffered a transient ischemic attack (TIA) which is commonly referred to a mini stroke. His business manager confirmed it on his official Instagram account. “Morning.. this bizarre manager just giving u guys a update.. bizarre doing much better he had TIA.. just want to let all fans and family to know he live y’all and he’ll be back soon dumpster juice 2021..” he wrote. The accompanying visual showed Biz on a gurney.

In previous interviews the “Trife Thieves” rapper has detailed his long history with his medical struggles which include asthma. His weight has complicated the journey as well but he revealed he had lost 20 pounds in late 2019. At this time there is no public documentation stating when he will be released.

Ironically another Motor City great and fellow D12 bandmate Kuniva underwent a procedure last week. On Twitter he revealed that he had delayed the visit for far too long thus delay added to his worry. “What’s good my people! Still recovering from this surgery and I’m better everyday. I had put this procedure off for YEARS bc of fear of the outcome. The surgeons were saying some serious shit about me not being able to do what I love (rap) anymore. I was SHOOK” he wrote.

What’s good my people! Still recovering from this surgery and I’m better everyday. I had put this procedure off for YEARS bc of fear of the outcome. The surgeons were saying some serious shit about me not being able to do what I love (rap) anymore. I was SHOOK — 🏁KUNIVA of D12 🏁 (@KunivaD12) January 16, 2021

