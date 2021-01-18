Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Apple has teamed up with Southern Company to build a first-of-its-kind innovation and learning hub for the HBCU community here in Atlanta. The companies $25 million contribution will help build the Propel Center, which will offer wide range of educational tracks, including AI and machine learning, agricultural technologies, social justice, entertainment arts, app development, augmented reality, design and creative arts, career preparation, and entrepreneurship.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Apple will also have a hand in developing the curriculum as well as mentorship programs and internship opportunities. Apple looks to continue their ongoing partnerships with HBCUs as they will also establish two grants to support HBCU engineering programs.

CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THE PROPEL CENTER

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Apple To Help Build First-Of-Its-Kind Learning Center For The HBCU Community In Atlanta was originally published on hotspotatl.com

Also On Black America Web: