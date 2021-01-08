Michael Ealy Talks New Film, ‘Fatale’ & How To Go See The Movies Safely In 2021 [WATCH]

Michael Ealy is back with a brand new movie, ‘Fatale’. After a wild one-night stand, a successful sports agent watches his perfect life slowly disappear when he discovers the sexy and mysterious woman he risked everything for is a determined police detective who entangles him in her latest investigation. He compares Fatale to Fatal Attraction and talks about the depth of the movie. ‘Fatale’ is out now in movie theaters and digitally but if you’re interested in seeing the movie outside of your home safely, Ealy has a strategy for you!

Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram and On Facebook Too!

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Also On Black America Web: