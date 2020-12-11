Hot Off The Wire: R.I.P. Tommy “Tiny” Lister; Ellen’s Got COVID-19 & More [VIDEO]

The world is mourning another star this week after Tommy “Tiny” Lister was found dead in his apartment on December 10, 2020.
Alfredas covers this tragedy. Plus, she’s got news on Ellen DeGeneres, the Kardashians, Chadwick Boseman, and more.
Check it out above.
