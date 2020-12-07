Wendy Williams Addresses The Passing Of Her Mother

The queen daytime talk, Wendy Williams is addressing the passing of her mother, Shirley Williams.
Today, during the “Hot Topics” segment of the Wendy Williams Show , Wendy spoke on the passing of the mother saying her mother passed “peacefully and surrounded by love.”
Wendy Williams speaks about the passing of her mother. We are continuing to keep her and her loved ones lifted in prayer 🙏🏾 (📹: @WendyWilliams) pic.twitter.com/CxUhUTUXxJ
News broke over the weekend that Shirley Williams passed after a journalist names Courtney Brown, revealed the news of the passing on social media. Shirley Skinner Williams was a learning disabilities resource specialist at the Bradley School in Asbury Park, New Jersey during her career as a teacher.
She raised Wendy Williams and her two siblings, Wanda and Thomas, in Ocean Township, New Jersey after arriving there in 1959. She was also a member of the historically Black sorority, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Besides her children, she leaves behind her husband, Thomas Williams, Jr.
