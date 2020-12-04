‘Wendy Williams: The Movie’ Official Trailer Released [VIDEO]

Last year, Wendy Williams announced that she will producing a biopic about her life for Lifetime. While the network recently released the premiere date, they have just shared the official trailer for “Wendy Williams: The Movie!”

Wendy also announced the big release of her biopic this morning on her show and she could hardly contain her enthusiasm. It’s set to premiere on January 30 along with a two-hour documentary about the talk show QUEEN.

Teaming with super-producer Will Packer for the project, it will chronicle her early days in radio, her rise to fame, and also tackle her split from her husband and business partner along with many other things.

