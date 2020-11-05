Sabrina Parr Calls Off Her Engagement to Lamar Odom: ‘He Needs Help’

A year after announcing their plans to tie the knot, Lamar Odom and fiancé Sabrina Parr have called off their engagement.

Parr confirmed the news on Instagram Wednesday night, noting that the former NBA star has some personal issues that he needs to sort out, PEOPLE reports.

“Y’all know I’m honest and transparent so I have to be the first to let you guys know that I am no longer engaged to Lamar,” she wrote on her Instagram Story. “This has been a difficult decision for me to make but it is the best for myself and my children.”

LIKE BLACKAMERICAWEB ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

“Lamar has some things that he alone has to work through,” she continued, adding that she loves him “dearly” but is “no longer able to be by his side while he seeks the help he so desperately needs.”

Odom has been forthcoming in the past about his struggle with drug addiction, but Parr did not specify what exactly caused them to curb their relationship.

“I wish him all the best,” the personal trainer added.

Odom and Parr announced their engagement last November in a Instagram post.

“Introducing my new fiancée!! Soon to be Mrs. Parr-Odom,” Odom captioned the post adding, “She the ONE!!!!! @getuptoparr.”

Odom and Parr later spoke out about their romance during an interview on Dish Nation.

“What makes this relationship different from previous relationships?” host Gary Hayes asked.

“It’s the truth. She’s black,” replied Odom.

“When a black woman comes along, ain’t playing,” Hayes joked. “Oh no, I was not playing at all,” said Parr.

Odom was previously married to Khloé Kardashian and split after four years of marriage. Their divorce was finalized in 2016.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE