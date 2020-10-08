WATCH: What You Need To Know — October 8, 2020: Harris vs. Pence — Census Extension — Michelle Obama Blasts Trump

1. Historic Vice Presidential Debate

2. Judge Orders Extension of Census Head Count Through October 31

What You Need To Know:

A federal judge has issued an order that requires the U.S. Census Bureau to continue counting citizens for the 2020 census through October 31.

3. Coronavirus Update: Trump Abruptly Stops Stimulus Talks, Then Reverses Course After Backlash

What You Need To Know:

In a pair of late-night tweets, Trump reversed course on negotiating a new coronavirus stimulus relief bill that he had earlier announced he was calling off until after he won the election.

4. In a Push to ‘Save Our Democracy’, Michelle Obama Blasts Trump & Encourages Citizens to Vote Biden

What You Need To Know:

In her final push to encourage viewers to cast their ballot for Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden, former first lady Michelle Obama sharply criticized Trump in a video message.

5. Overpriced Concert Tickets Give Music Fans Stage Fright

What You Need To Know:

Over the past 10 years, concert ticket prices have increased by 55% leaving fans in dismay, as they edge towards credit card debt, all for the love of music.

