Willie Moore Jr Show
HomeWillie Moore Jr ShowWillie Moore Jr. Show Audio

Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley: How To Respond With Your Best Ability [VIDEO]

One of the keys to turning a setback into a comeback is taking responsibility. We’re not always responsible for getting knocked down, but we are responsible for getting up. Hear more tips on how to do this from Dr. Willie Jolley in the video up top! 

Follow The Willie Moore Jr. Show on FacebookTwitter and Instagram!

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO THE WILLIE MOORE SHOW LIVE FROM 3-7PM EST

Sign up for our newsletter:

 

HEAD TO THE WILLIEMOOREJRSHOW.COM

Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley: How To Respond With Your Best Ability [VIDEO]  was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On Black America Web:
The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts
10 photos
More From BlackAmericaWeb
Represent The Vote
Photos
Close