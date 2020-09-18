One of the keys to turning a setback into a comeback is taking responsibility. We’re not always responsible for getting knocked down, but we are responsible for getting up. Hear more tips on how to do this from Dr. Willie Jolley in the video up top!

Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley: How To Respond With Your Best Ability [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

