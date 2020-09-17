The Notorious B.I.G.’s ‘Rap Pages’ Crown Sells For $500K

The Rap King of New York’s royalty has once again been certified. Christopher Wallace’s regal headwear just got sold for half a milli.
As spotted on HipHopDX the crown B.I.G. wore on the cover of Rap Pages now has a new home and it is safe to say a luxurious one at that. On Tuesday, September 15 Sotheby’s hosted their first ever Hip-Hop auction. While several Iconic Hip-Hop items were bid on the premier offering once sat on the God MC’s head. The prestigious auction house announced that after a fierce back and forth between two buyers the crown was sold for a whopping $594,800 dollars.
“Tonight during our inaugural Hip Hop auction, one of the most iconic symbols of Hip Hop’s heyday: the crown worn and signed by Notorious B.I.G. from @barronclaiborne’s iconic 1997 ‘King of New York’ photoshoot for Rap Pages Magazine sold for $600,000” the Instagram post read. “The photograph is one of the most recognizable images in Hip Hop culture and it has endured as the defining portrait of the artist more than 20 years since it was taken.”
All hail the King of New York! Tonight during our inaugural Hip Hop auction, one of the most iconic symbols of Hip Hop’s heyday: the crown 👑 worn and signed by Notorious B.I.G. from @barronclaiborne’s iconic 1997 ‘King of New York’ photoshoot for Rap Pages Magazine sold for $600,000. The photograph is one of the most recognizable images in Hip Hop culture and it has endured as the defining portrait of the artist more than 20 years since it was taken. Achieving an overall total of $2 million, the auction was a celebration of the history and cultural impact Hip Hop has had on art and culture from the late 1970s through the “Golden Age” of the mid-1980s to mid-1990s, and up to the present. A majority of items included in the sale were consigned directly from Hip Hop’s most pivotal and well-known artists and figures, several of who will be sharing their proceeds with a variety of charities. A portion of Sotheby’s own proceeds from the sale will benefit the Hip Hop programs at the @qplnyc, as well as @buildingbeats, a non-profit community organization that teaches tech, entrepreneurial and leadership skills to underserved youth through DJ and music programs. #hiphop #hiphopmusic #notoriousbig #biggiesmalls #barronclaiborne #HipHopxSothebys #QPLHipHop
In addition to the “Who Shot Ya” rapper’s crown some of Tupac Shakur’s teenage love letters were also sold for a cool $75,600 dollars. You can highlights from the auction below.
