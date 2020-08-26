7 Black Celebrities Who Are Demanding An End To The Gender Pay Gap

UPDATED: 11:30 a.m. ET, Aug. 26, 2020 —

This year’s Women’s Equality Day has taken on an updated sense of urgency amid national protests for social justice. And while much of the discourse has centered on law enforcement, women’s rights have also — and rightfully — been a part of the growing conversation being had by people from all walks of life.

That includes celebrities who, even though being paid upwards of millions of dollars, are still being shortchanged depending on gender with women earning pennies on the dollar compared to their male counterparts. That wage gap can get even wider when factoring in race.

Read on to find 8 Black celebrities who are demanding an end to the gender pay gap.

