Black Don’t Crack: Shamari DeVoe Looks the Same in Her ‘Bring it On’ Clovers Uniform, 20 Years Later

In honor of the 20 year anniversary of Bring it On, Shamari DeVoe threw on her Clovers cheerleading uniform and did it up for the ‘gram. In very obvious ‘Black don’t crack’ fashion, Shamari looks the same, if not younger, than she did in the film.

Via an Instagram post Shamari wrote, “20 years later and being able to co-star in #BringItOn as one of the Clovers has me reliving so many memories from filming! So, I thought why not pull out the old cheerleading outfit to really celebrate the 20th Anniversary!? ”

Her former cast mates from The Real Housewives of Atlanta commented on how great she looked. Kandi Burruss said, “The fact that you can still fit it!” Shamea Mwangi said, “Like fine wine gets better with time”.

Where’s the lie? Shamari DeVoe was 20 years old when Bring it On was first released. Judging by her Instagram photos, she’s about 25 years old now. Shamari isn’t aging, she’s flourishing! The singer and actress is a mother to twin boys, Ronald and Roman. I’m almost positive her running behind two small children contribute to her staying in shape.

I need Shamari’s secret. I can barely fit a pair of socks from 20 years ago, let alone a cheerleading uniform.

