Rapper Common Launches Health and Wellness YouTube Channel ‘Com&Well’ [VIDEO]

Each episode includes Common demonstrating his workouts, gardening in his backyard, cooking, and a mindfulness exercise, the report states.

“I believe deeply that the more at peace you are with yourself, the more love and compassion you are able to put out into the world,” Common said. “Now more than ever the world needs love and mindfulness towards one another. The black community needs love, the brown community needs love. Really, we all need it. I created Com&Well to share the self-care knowledge and tools I’ve had access to and live by with my community.”

The hip-hop icon recently dropped an Audible Original titled “Bluebird Memories: A Journey Through Lyrics & Life”.

READ ALSO: Tiffany Haddish Confirms Relationship With Common

The audio-only musical narrative, which was recorded over the course of three nights of live performances at Audible’s Minetta Lane Theatre in New York (in January), invites listeners to experience an intimate expression of art, culture and verse.

Common said, “I’m excited to be a part of this fresh, new concept with Audible. We are taking a journey through my music catalog in a way that I’ve never presented before. This is going to be a great experience for the live audience and for listeners.”

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE