Russ Parr defends Joe Biden’s decision to choose Senator Kamala Harris as his running mate. The choice has received many mixed reactions online but Parr is here to break down why she is the best choice.

Check it out below:

Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram and On Facebook Too!

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Also On Black America Web: