Happy World Emoji Day! These Are The Most Used Emojis During The Coronavirus Pandemic

What’s a text conversation without emojis in 2020?!

July 17 is World Emoji Day and despite if you’re an iPhone stan or a die-hard Andriod user, everyone knows that an emoji completes any conversation.

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The D.L. Hughley Show on Twitter and Instagram & Keep Up On Facebook Too!

Emojipedia released a list of the most used emojis since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Their blog post stated they studied a “sample of 49,621 unique tweets which included at least one of the twelve selected emojis was collected between the 7th and 8th of March, 2020.”

In celebration of the day, the company debuted the best new emoji (the white heart) and previewed a look at new emojis. They are also asking people to vote on the “Most 2020 Emoji”. The black fist, representing the Black Lives Matter movement, and the microbe representing the coronavirus pandemic are competing for the number one spot. The most 2020 emoji will be announced later today.

This is it. The final vote in our 🔎 hunt for the most ‘2020’ emoji. Your choices: The Raised Fist, used to represent the #BlackLivesMattter movement, and the Microbe, primarily used in reference to Coronavirus. #Most2020Emoji 📊 — World Emoji Awards 🗳🌍🏆 (@EmojiAwards) July 16, 2020

👀 First look: Apple previews new emojis coming to iOS including Lungs, Ninja, and Bubble Tea #WorldEmojiDay https://t.co/C0RK3THL7M pic.twitter.com/WVArYL9jx4 — Emojipedia 📙 #WorldEmojiDay (@Emojipedia) July 16, 2020

If these new emojis weren’t enough, new Memoji options will be released offering various headwear and colored face masks to fit a more current and personalized lifestyle. Expect to see all these new additives in the latter part of the year with iOS updates.

With new headwear options and masks in iOS 14 — we’ve got you covered! Happy #WorldEmojiDay! pic.twitter.com/AqQp0QVefV — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) July 17, 2020

July 17 was chosen as World Emoji Day because of the calendar emoji, which shows that date. The day is used to celebrate all emojis and how they add personality to digital conversations.

Sign up for our newsletter:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Happy World Emoji Day! These Are The Most Used Emojis During The Coronavirus Pandemic was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com