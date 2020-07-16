Report: Caitlyn Jenner Wants To Be Kanye West’s VP In Presidential Election

According to TMZ, Caitlyn Jenner wants Kanye West to make her his vice president!
TMZ reporters caught up with Caitlyn walking to her car outside of a Starbucks in California and asked her if she’d be voting for Kanye as the U.S. President in the 2020 election. Caitlyn shared that she’s already texted Kanye about being his running mate.
