Report: Caitlyn Jenner Wants To Be Kanye West’s VP In Presidential Election

Made LA: Moschino Show

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

According to TMZ, Caitlyn Jenner wants Kanye West to make her his vice president!

TMZ reporters caught up with Caitlyn walking to her car outside of a Starbucks in California and asked her if she’d be voting for Kanye as the U.S. President in the 2020 election. Caitlyn shared that she’s already texted Kanye about being his running mate.

Even though to some, this may seem like a joke, as we've learned over the years, you can't really predict the moves that Kanye will make. Also with all the back and forth news of him being in then him being out of the race, it's pretty obvious he has a lot to still work out including his Vice President. It has been reported that he's spent or raised over $5,000 in campaign-related expenses and he's filed legal documents allowing him to get on the ballot in Oklahoma.

