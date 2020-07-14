Bryshere Gray is in the the news once again.

Last time we heard from the “Empire” actor, he was in a secret marriage and already was caught cheating. The rocky road has not ended for the Philly actor as he was accused of assaulting his wife.

Police reports say that his wife waved down another person for help after allegedly Bryshere assaulted her in their home in Goodyear, Arizona. Shortly after getting the attention of a pedestrian she was taken to the hospital.

Reports alleged she was being physically abused for hours. Gray’s wife had several visible injuries and was strangled to the point she lost consciousness during the assault.

Gray was arrested on domestic violence charges at the Maricopa County Jail.

‘Empire’ Actor Bryshere Gray Arrested For Domestic Violence Charges was originally published on rnbphilly.com