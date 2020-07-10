WATCH: What You Need To Know — July 10, 2020: Black Lives Matter Mural — Trump Supreme Court Ruling — Joy Reid Goes Prime Time

What You Need To Know:
In a split decision, the Supreme Court ruled on cases about Donald Trump’s efforts to keep his tax records from investigators.
2. Black Lives Matter Murals Make A Statement From the White House To Trump Tower
What You Need To Know:
Work began on the latest BLACK LIVES MATTER mural in New York City Thursday in the most controversial location.
3. Coronavirus Update: The World Health Organization Reports More Evidence of Airborne Transmission of Covid-19
What You Need To Know:
The World Health Organization has confirmed “emerging evidence” of airborne transmission of the coronavirus.
4. MSNBC’s Joy-Ann Reid Makes Cable News History with Prime Time Move
What You Need To Know:
Fans of MSNBC’s “AM Joy” host Joy-Ann Reid, or as they call themselves, “Reiders”, will soon be rejoicing every night.
5. Amazon Speeds Towards $1.2 Billion Self Driving Black-Led Car Company Zoox
What You Need To Know:
The great disruptor Amazon (AMZN +0.40%) has taken its talent to the autonomous vehicles space with the purchase of Zoox, led by CEO Aicha Evans for $1.2 billion.
