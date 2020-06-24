Brandon “Bug” Hall, best known for his role as Alfafa in the 1990’s version of “The Little Rascals” has been arrested.

According to TMZ, over the weekend Weatherford Police Department was asked to check on the 35-year-old actor. Police reported they found a lot of air duster cans, that are used to clean keyboards. Bug admitted to using the cans for huffing.

Huffing is a form of substance abuse that individuals usually sniff paints to experience visions or hallucinations.

He was arrested for misdemeanor possession for use to inhale or ingest a volatile chemical without any hesitation.

‘Little Rascals’ Star Arrested For ‘Huffing’ was originally published on foxync.com