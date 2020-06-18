WATCH: What You Need To Know — June 18, 2020: Cop Charged With Murder — No More Aunt Jemima — Officers Resign Nationwide

1. Felony Murder Charge Against Former Atlanta Cop Who Shot Rayshard Brooks

Murder charges have been filed in the shooting death of Rayshard Brooks by Atlanta police.

2. South Carolina Senator Tim Scott presents Republican Senate Policing Bill

More than a week after a Democratic House bill seeking change in policing policies, Senate Republicans presented its own policing legislation Wednesday.

3. Coronavirus Update: Black Mistrust of Medical Institutions Run Deep, Causing Concern Among Covid-19 Researchers

African Americans have been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic, but they are underrepresented in studies that would treat the disease, where Blacks account for almost a quarter of the 116,000 lives lost in the U.S.

4. As Police Reform Takes Center Stage, Officers Resign Nationwide

The death of George Floyd has started a serious conversation about the state of policing and the criminal justice system in this country.

5. Who’s Sitting at Aunt Jemima’s Table?

Acknowledging origins based on racial stereotypes, the Quaker Oats Company has announced they are changing the name and picture on the packaging of their 131-year-old “Aunt Jemima” products in order to “make progress toward racial equality.”

