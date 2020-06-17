Coronavirus Update: Black Mistrust of Medical Institutions Run Deep, Causing Concern Among Covid-19 Researchers

African Americans have been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic, but they are underrepresented in studies that would treat the disease, where Blacks account for almost a quarter of the 116,000 lives lost in the U.S. This problem concerns researchers and those working to find a cure for coronavirus. Without Black participants in trials, a Covid-19 vaccine will not work in African Americans.

Medical experts say African American participation in the trial is critical because race, genetics, socioeconomic and environmental factors play a big role in how drugs react in the body.

Why more African Americans don’t participate in trials has its roots in a centuries-long mistrust of experimental drugs and medical institutions.

“The reasons I hear African Americans will not participate are heartbreaking and disappointing,” clinician Calethia Hodges said in an interview. “I have heard about the Tuskegee experiment a lot. And I have heard ‘They [doctors] will give me the virus.’ And ‘They will put a chip inside me.’ Many say their parents raised them ‘to never participate in medical research.’ It’s all tough to overcome.”

In the Tuskegee Study of Untreated Syphilis in the Negro Male, infected Black men were offered penicillin treatments, free medical exams, free meals and burial insurance to be a part of a 40-year study from 1932 to 1972.

But they were not given the drug. Twenty-eight of the original 399 Black men died of syphilis, 100 died of related complications, 40 of their wives were infected, and 19 of their children were born with congenital syphilis. [READ MORE]

This mistrust, coupled with the lack of Black participants in clinical trials, also has researchers concerned about exploitation and medicines being used on patients without their knowledge or consent.

Dr. John Maupin, the former president of Meharry Medical College and Morehouse School of Medicine, believes HBCUs can play a major role in increasing the number of African American participants.

“We have to have more [HBCUs conducting trials] because people will trust them more than they will some other institutions. I’m not saying all are untrustworthy. I’m saying there would be greater trust in institutions led by those who come from the patients’ backgrounds.”

MORE ON THE PANDEMIC

Beginning July 1, the state of California will begin releasing eligible inmates from jails who have 180 days or fewer to serve on their sentences. The plan by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation will be implemented to help protect staff and other prisoners from the spread of the coronavirus.

Eligible inmates include those who are not currently serving time for domestic violence, a violent or serious crime, or a person required to register as a sex offender. Those released must also have housing plans in place and will remain under close supervision until their time has been served, up to 180 days.

Tulsa lawyers, who are trying to stop a Trump campaign rally set to take place this Saturday, are planning to take their case to the state Supreme Court after an emergency motion to stop the rally was denied by a judge. The lawyers asked the court to block the event unless organizers agreed to follow the administration’s own social distancing recommendations to limit the spread of Covid-19.

American Airlines, United Airlines and Delta Air Lines are now threatening to ban any passenger who refuses to wear a mask on board. This comes after air travel has resumed in recent days and carriers have had many complaints from passengers that their mandatory mask requirements are not being enforced.

Children, passengers who are eating and drinking and those with certain medical conditions are exempt from the rule.

Telecommunications company AT&T plans to cut more than 3,400 technician and clerical jobs across the U.S. over the next few weeks. The company also plans to permanently close more than 250 of its Mobility and Cricket Wireless stores, which would eliminate 1,300 retail jobs.

