Coronavirus Update: T.I. and Killer Mike Do Good in the ‘Hood & Feed Atlanta Families in Need

As the coronavirus crises continues, many citizens are extending their resources and talents to help fill in the gaps of those in need. This week, rappers and business partners T.I. and Killer Mike donated 500 meals to hungry families. Along with the Atlanta-based, community support non-profit PAWKids, they hope to meet their goal to distribute 1,000 meals per week during the pandemic. The group as already provided over 86,000 pounds of food to the community.

Staying safe by donning gloves and masks, the pair of Atlanta natives distributed the meals at Bankhead Seafood Market, a business they bought together in 2018.

“T.I. and I went in and bought a business and wanted to keep it going. And in the middle of that, a pandemic happened,” Killer Mike said to reporters at the event. “So, whether money is being made the priority is human beings and people. People need to eat…Giving back is not something you do just in times of pandemic…if we all do a little bit, no one has to do a lot.”

THE PANDEMIC

One of President Donald Trump’s personal valets has tested positive for coronavirus. A White House source said the valet, a member of the U.S. Navy who also helps serve the president’s meals, exhibited “symptoms” Wednesday morning. The President and the Vice President continue to be tested for the virus daily. The White House has not enforced social distancing guidelines for its staff and wearing masks is not required.

As coronavirus restrictions in the U.S. states are eased, cases in prisons continue to skyrocket. Across federal and state prisons, thousands of inmates have tested positive for the virus. Cases in prisons in Ohio account for more than 20% of the people infected with coronavirus in the state. And in Colorado, the state’s largest outbreak is in a correctional facility.

Nursing homes have been ground zero for Covid-19, with more than 11,000 deaths reported nationwide. To deal with the financial fallout from COVID-19, the American Health Care Association, the trade organization for most nursing homes, is asking the government for $10 billion in aid. The money would be used for personal protective equipment, salaries for staff, hazard pay and funds for lost revenue. In addition, the AHCA also wants nursing homes to have more access to testing to be able to accurately report COVID-19 cases to the federal government.

STATES

Beginning May 11, anyone traveling through Los Angeles International Airport will be required to wear a mask or another type of face covering. Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said the new requirement parallels those set by several airlines. Beginning today, Los Angeles retailers including clothing stores, florists and sporting goods stores can open for curbside pick-up. TSA reports that 534 of its employees have tested positive for COVID-19, including six that have died from the virus.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced Thursday that he has changed his Covid-19 executive order to “eliminate confinement as a punishment for violating the order” after a salon owner in Dallas defied his state mandate and was jailed for opening her business. Abbott said the changes are retroactive to April 2 and supersede local orders. Salons will be allowed to open in the state today, with restrictions: only one customer per stylist and six feet between stations. Masks are not mandatory.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has extended a ban on evictions due to non-payment of rent for both commercial and residential tenants until Aug. 20. In addition, Cuomo is banning late fees on rent, and is allowing tenants to use their security deposit as a rent payment.

Two McDonald’s employees in Oklahoma City were shot Wednesday after two customers were asked to leave the store’s dining area. The suspects, who fled the scene, got angry and shot the employees who tried to enforce the restaurant’s coronavirus restrictions. None of the shooting victims sustained life-threatening injuries. The two suspects were later found nearby and arrested.

BUSINESS & ECONOMY

U.S. citizens continue to struggle financially from the pandemic. Last week, another 3.2 million Americans filed for first-time unemployment benefits. This brings the total of unemployed to more than 33.5 million, or 21% of the work force.

Luxury department store chain Neiman Marcus has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection amid temporary store closings during coronavirus. The company said it plans to reopen when it is safe to do so. Earlier this week, specialty store J. Crew and gym chain Gold’s Gym also filed for bankruptcy.

Frontier Airlines is canceling its “More Room” fee to allow customers to purchase the middle seat on flights to socially distance on Wednesday after the airline received a flood of criticism. Critics had condemned the program as a way for the airline to profit over anxieties in the coronavirus age. The “More Room” program was scheduled to begin today and run through Aug. 31. The airline industry has been hit hard financially by the pandemic and has sought aid from the government. Frontier was approved to receive $200 million in payroll support.

