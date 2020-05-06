Atlanta Teen Girls Shot After Instagram Feud Spilled Into Real Life

What started as an Instagram feud, turned into a massive brawl at an Atlanta gas station on Monday night, leaving three young female teens shot and severely injured.

Officials say two groups met up at the gas station to confront each other after the Instagram back and fourth. Shots rang, striking the young women.

The AJC reports a 19-year-old was shot in the leg, a 17-year-old was shot in the stomach and another 19-year-old was shot in the torso.

Police have identified a total of 8 teens who are alleged to be involved.

Investigations are ongoing.

