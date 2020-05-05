WATCH: What You Need To Know — May 5, 2020: Social Distancing While Black — Justice Thomas Speaks — Teacher Appreciation

1. New York Social Distancing In Black And White: White Violators Get Warning, Black Violator Gets Arrested

What You Need To Know:

Disparities, Inequalities, Racism…call it what you will…but they exist during a worldwide pandemic and as shelter-in-place rules are relaxed.

2. He Speaks! A Rare Question From Justice Clarence Thomas As Supreme Court Hears Arguments Via Phone

What You Need To Know:

The number of occasions in which Justice Clarence Thomas has spoken can be counted on two hands, with a couple of digits left over.

3. Coronavirus Update: Michigan Governor Describes Racism In Recent Protests

What You Need To Know:

Over the weekend, many weary Americans took to restaurants and public spaces to enjoy a small taste of normalcy for the first time since the pandemic began.

4. Amazon Exec Quits Following Firing Of Whistle Blowers

What You Need To Know:

One of Amazon’s Vice Presidents has resigned following the firing of Amazon warehouse whistleblowers.

5. National Teacher Appreciation

What You Need To Know:

This is National Teacher Appreciation Week. Today is Teacher Appreciation Day.

