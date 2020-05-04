Rodney Jerkins Shares His Last Conversation With Whitney Houston [WATCH]

Prolific producer Rodney Jerkins is known for his Hip-Hop and R&B anthems, so little may know that he actually grew up in the church.
The Willie Moore Jr. Show crew caught up with Jerkins and discussed his church roots. He also shared a personal memory of the late Whitney Houston.
Check out the interview on our Instagram page below:
