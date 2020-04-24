Gayle King Starts Call-In Show To Hear Coronavirus Stories

The Associated Press with add'l by BlackAmericaWeb.com

NEW YORK (AP) — CBS’ News’ Gayle King has started a temporary satellite radio program because she wants to hear how Americans are coping with lockdowns and social distancing measures.

King’s call-in show on SiriusXM began on Thursday, April 23, at 5 p.m. Eastern. It will continue once a week for the following five weeks.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

She’s been broadcasting her “CBS This Morning” show from her Manhattan home and talked about the isolation caused by the pandemic. She wants to hear the stories of others dealing with loneliness, the stress of home schooling and managing stress, she said.

“These are such surreal times,” she said. “I look forward to hearing how everybody’s feeling and thinking … How do we navigate the uncertainty of this moment? As unsettling as this is, I believe we’ll make it through.”

The phone-in number for listeners is 1-888-947-8277.

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE