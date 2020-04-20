Robert Longfellow

The Game is facing consequences for not pay the $7M judgement his sexual assault accuser won in court. The Compton rapper’s record label and album royalties for his Born 2 Rap album have been reportedly seized.

AllHipHop reports that a judge blessed Priscilla Rainey with “any and all rights, title, and interest” in any “money, property or future payments due” to the Game’s LA Prolific record label. That would include his forthcoming and allegedly final album, Born 2 Rap.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

“All third parties who receive notice of this Order are directed to pay any and all money or property due, or to become due, under this Order, directly to Plaintiff either: (1) by check payable to “Priscilla Rainey,” and delivered to Plaintiff’s counsel” until the judgment is satisfied in full,” Judge Virginia A. Phillips stated.

In layman’s terms, any money the Game has coming from Born 2 Rap, is now Rainey’s. You may remember her as a contestant on the “Put You On Game” rapper’s short-lived reality TV series She Got Game. She has maintains that the Game sexually assaulted her during filming.

Rainey has been trying to collect her coins for a minute, including the seizing of his royalties, and the Game lost his appeal on the $7M judgement in late 2019.

Apparently, he can avoid all this struggle, by just forking over the $7M.

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Rapper The Game’s Record Label & Album Royalties Seized To Pay Sexual Assault Accuser was originally published on hiphopwired.com