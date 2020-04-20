You see it and hear it even more now, Wash Your Hands!
A lifelong skill that should be used multiple times a day but for those that still don’t understand the importance, Blue Ivy is here to explain.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.
A video of a little girl, who is presented to be Blue Ivy, conducts a science experiment for viewers to show the effect soap has on germs. For those true to this hand washing lifestyle, Blue Ivy just makes you smile.
See some of the twitter reactions:
HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE
Too Cute: Blue Ivy Shares Her Science Experiment [WATCH] was originally published on kysdc.com
More From BlackAmericaWeb