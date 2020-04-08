Teyana Taylor’s Bad A** Quarantine Fit Leaves Flames Across Instagram

Shamika Sanders/ @Shamika_Sanders

We’ve lost count how many days we’ve been at home while under isolation and the walls are blending together. Social media has become our main source of entertainment and we want nothing more than to order something from our favorite website and step out on the scene in a new fit. While that’s more far-fetched for some of us, it’s not for Teyana Taylor, who is slaying in this couture coronavirus ensemble right outside her door.

Teyana, in collaboration with designer Sheron Barber, is wearing a custom Louis Vuitton mask and harness paired with basics from Essentials that looks like she’s about to kick COVID-19’s a** in a very stylish and fashionable way. Sis pulled up on our timeline posed in front a white Bentley like she was about to tell us “come outside.”

And for a moment, we lived vicariously through her because this is the type of slayage we expect to happen when that “stay at home” order is lifted. Teyana’s celebrity friends are all feeling her fresh threads. Gabrielle Union left flame emojis under the photo that now has over 200k likes.

Sheron, whose page is filled with custom creations similar to the one Teyana is wearing, also posted the photo to his timeline feed with the caption, “Custom Mask & Harness for my sis/ muse. We collaborated on this design, what y’all think?”

Teyana stopped by his comments section to drop this line, “U know how we roll in bro PERIODDDDD.” Sis has been giving us looks for years now, glad to see her back on our timelines!

Love Teyana Taylor and looking for good content to watch? Check out her “House Of Petunia” documentary.

